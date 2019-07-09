|
|
Douglas Hawes
Port Orchard - On Thursday, July 4th, 2019, Douglas Haskel Hawes, passed away at the age of 63. Doug was born in Eugene, OR and grew up in Port Orchard, WA. He was a graduate of South Kitsap High School Class of 1974 and played football for the Wolves during his high school career. Doug was an avid fisherman and spent some of his happiest moments in his boat with a fishing pole in his hand. Doug is survived by three daughters, Holly Paterson, Trina Prouty, and Andrea Deyo as well as 4 grandchildren, several siblings, his mother, and many nephews and nieces. Doug was known for his sense of humor and lifelong boyish antics.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Rill Chapel in Port Orchard on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 1:00 PM. An online memorial and tribute wall may be accessed at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 9, 2019