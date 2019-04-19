|
Douglas Neil Christensen
Bremerton - Douglas Christensen went to be with the Lord on 3-16-2019 after a long battle with diabetes. He was born in North Dakota to Stanley and Dorothy Christensen. The family moved to Bremerton, Doug graduated from Bremerton High in 1956.
He went to work at Siler Auto Parts in high school in 1956 and ended up buying the business. He was in the auto parts business for 45 yrs.
He married Sharon Elliott in 1958; they had 2 children, Rick and Randy. They divorced after 25yrs. He married Barbara Glover in 1995 and took on the responsibility of raising 2 of her grandchildren, Eric & Loren.
Douglas was an avid hunter and fisherman, crossing the bar at Westport alone in a 26ft boat. If anyone went hunting with Doug they could be assured of coming back with game. His barbequed salmon was loved by all his friends.
Surviving are 2 sons, brothers, Stanley and Duane Christensen, grandchildren, Derrick (Krystal) and Devin (Araina), and numerous great-grandchildren.
A no-host remembrance party is being held May 13th, 4:00, at the Arena Sports Bar on Wheaton Way.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 19, 2019