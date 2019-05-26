|
Duane E. Fitch
Port Orchard, WA. - Duane E. Fitch left us to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. He was 88.
Duane was born the sixth, of nine children, to Clare and Lillian Fitch at Port Angeles, WA. June 5, 1930. Some of the communities Duane resided in were: Dungeness, Agnew, LaPush, Port Orchard, Seattle, and Stanwood, where he attended Twin City High School. He resided on the lake at Ozette with his family, during the 1930s. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, a daughter, Linda (Fitch) White of Port Orchard, a son, Jimmy Fitch (Sherrie) also of Port Orchard, and a son, Tommie Fitch (Jo Ann) of Poulsbo, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. One sister, Barbara (Fitch) Brockob of Tacoma, also survives him. Memorial donations may be made to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 2614, Bremerton, WA. 98310 The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Washington Veteran's Center at Retsil, Port Orchard, WA., and the medical professionals of St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor. A celebration of his life will take place later in June, please contact family for specific information.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019