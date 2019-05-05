|
Earl Milton Ames Jr., passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 92.
He was born in Bremerton, WA on July 15, 1926 to Earl Milton Ames Sr., and Bertha Carnahan Ames. An only child, he grew up in a loving family and had many friends. His early youth was spent in Tahuya where he went to a one room school house with his mother as the teacher. He graduated high school in Bremerton in 1944 and went on to the University of Washington. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Italy, then came home and married Beverly Ann Messick in 1950. He made his home in Washington, Oregon, and eventually ended up in San Jose, CA where he retired. The family moved back up to Washington in 1993, razing the old family cabin on North Shore Road in Belfair and building his last home. Always a religious man, he was a member of St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Tahuya. He loved the canal and had many great days water skiing and many nights of sing alongs on the beach, playing the ukulele, singing the night away around the campfire with many friends. Those who remember him will smile and think "Yes, those were the days." He lost his wife Beverly in July 2018.
He is survived by his daughter Jill Ames and son Jeff.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date, when whip-poor-wills call and ev'ning is nigh.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019