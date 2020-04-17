|
|
Earle R Johnson
August 29, 1932 - April 6, 2020
Earle R Johnson , 87, passed away , April 6, 2020 at Washington Veterans home, Port Orchard, WA. He was born on August 29, 1932 in Warren, Minnesota to Einar R and Agnes (Opsund) Johnson of Marshall County.
The Johnson moved back to Bremerton WA in 1950, after they lived here during WW II, to have Earle and his father work for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. That is when Earle met his future wife Catherine ( Scott ) when his family moved in as neighbors. 1952 thru 1954, Earle served as a Telephone Switchboard Operator in the US Army during the Korean War. When he came home from Korea, he marries Catherine on October 22, 1954 and continued to work for PSNS till he retires in August of 1987.
Earle enjoyed camping and fishing. He and Catherine would visit family and friends while traveling in their trailer across the US. Earle was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Port Orchard American Legion Post #30 and a 42 year life member of the Bremerton Elks Lodge 1181. He was a very dedicated member of the BPOE 1181, past Exalted Ruler 1987 - 1988, Lodge Secretary, Candidate for Ritual, Chair of Orientation, Travel and Fun, Volunteer at Retsil thru the Elks and the one he enjoyed the most was playing Santa Claus for many years for the Special People Party, Lodge Family Party and other Christmas events.
He is survived by his Wife of 65 years, Catherine, Nieces and Nephews who cared for him deeply, Family and many Friends.
In lieu of flowers, the Family has requested contribution in Earle's memory to the Elks National or Tall Elks Foundation. You can make your donation thru Bremerton Elks Lodge 1181 at [email protected] or 4131 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton WA 98310
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020