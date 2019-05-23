|
Ed Braulik
Spokane - Ed Braulik, 96, passed away on May 4, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born in Summit Township, Ellendale, MN and was one of eleven children born to Anton and Caroline.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mae LaVigne. They were married for 29 years and lived in Bremerton during Ed's long career as a welder at the Bremerton Shipyard. As he approached retirement, they moved to a home on Stretch Island where they enjoyed the quiet, country life for over 25 years.
After Mae's passing, he met Lillian Brown and moved to Spokane in 1998 to share his life with her until she passed in 2015. His friend Sue was with him during the final years offering companionship and care. Ed was blessed to have 3 wonderful women that loved him during his life.
Ed enjoyed gardening and especially took great pride in his large flower gardens. He loved to drive his vintage tractor in the Grapeview parade and help his neighbors when they needed something plowed, mowed or moved. He spent a great deal of time in his workshop tinkering, building and welding together items like log splitters, can crushers and wood stoves. He loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, dancing, playing cards……and a good buffet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. Ed never had children but is survived by multiple generations of loving nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no service.
Donations in his memory can be made to:
Grapeview Fire Department
PO Box 129
Grapeview, WA 98546
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 23, 2019