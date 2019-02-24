|
|
Edward Fitzgerald Waterman
Kitsap, WA
Jan. 18th, 1965 to Jan. 18th, 2019
Edward Waterman passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on January 18th, 2019, on his 54th birthday. He is survived by his children Jake, Ryan, and Hannah; the children's mother, Jennifer; his mother, Mary Lynn; and brothers Kelley and John.
Ed was born January 18th, 1965 to Herman "Brian" Waterman and Mary Lynn Waterman of Kingston. He spent his youth on a 160-acre Scotch Highland cattle ranch on Parcell Road. Ed graduated from North Kitsap High School and the University of Washington.
Ed was passionate about music and playing guitar, was a life-long sports enthusiast, and loved all that nature had to offer in the Pacific Northwest. He was the owner of Entertainment Northwest over 20 years, booking DJ's, bands, and other entertainment for weddings and events around Puget Sound.
For family and friends who knew and loved him, Edward Waterman will remain in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers forever. May you rest in peace, dear son, father, brother, husband, and friend…your memory will live on through your family and many friends for years to come.
The Waterman family will announce a "Celebration of Life" for Edward Waterman in the local area in the coming months, in order to accommodate his out-of-state children's attendance, whom he was so very proud of.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 24, 2019