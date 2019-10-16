|
|
Edward Keith Iversen, 87, of Allyn Washington, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his children.
Edward Iversen was born May 11,1932 in Poulsbo Washington. He was a 1950 graduate of North Kitsap High School.
Edward served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956, and as a Telecommunications Technician during the Korean war.
On May 23,1955 he married JoAnn Krall.
They moved to Lancaster California, where he started a lifetime career at Edwards Air Force Base.
Ed enjoyed camping and digging up old fossils. He spent most weekends driving his children to swim meets.
Ed was preceded in death, by his wife JoAnn, and grandson Noah Hoffman.
Survivors include his sister, Phyllis and brother Rudie; his children: Maxine Hoffman, Marion Iversen, Tracy Iversen-Stidham, and Rudie Iversen; grandchildren, Michele, Brian, Shawnee, Nicole, Shana, Kjell, Spencer, and JewelAnn. Great Grandchildren; Tyler, Karter, and Adam.
A special thank you to the people at Providence Sound Hospice in Olympia for their loving care and support during his final days.
Ed was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019