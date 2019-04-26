|
Edward L. Gray, Jr.
Bremerton - Edward L. Gray, Jr. died at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton on January 31 and was 74 years old. He was born in Victoria, Texas in 1945 to Edward L. Gray, Sr and Elizabeth (Fox) Gray. He grew up in California then moved to Bainbridge Island. He enlisted in the Marine Corp Reserves from '63-71. He married and raised his family in the Poulsbo/Suquamish area. After the service, he was a volunteer at the Suquamish fire department, worked at Boeing, and finally retired after 30 years with the Washington State Ferries. He enjoyed participating in the Washington Civil War reenactments around the state as a Union soldier.
Survivors include his "very best friend," Shaleen Rawlings, his children: Edward III of California, Robert of Brinnon, Nicole Langworthy of Silverdale, James of Seabeck, Linda (Tom) Patten of Suquamish and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Brother: Terry (Julie) Gray and sister, Patti (Paul) Green of Poulsbo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 26, 2019