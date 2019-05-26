|
Edward Olsen (Sonny)
Bremerton - Edward Olsen (Sonny) passed May 10th, 2019 at Harrison Hospital Bremerton.
He was born in Bremerton to Eleanor and Marshall Olsen. He graduated from CKHS where he met and married Patricia (Phillips).
He retired from the wholesale Grocery business. He loved fishing, crabbing, playing Keno with his friends and being with family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, kids Carrie Crosier (Barrie) Jodi Olsen (Shawn) Ed Olsen. Grandkids Eric Devenny (Lidia) Jordan Olsen.
Preceding him in passing is his grandson Jonathan Olsen.
Ed was a loving dad, husband and friend. See you on the other side Dad.
There will be no service at this time.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019