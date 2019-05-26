Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward (Sonny) Olsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward (Sonny) Olsen Obituary
Edward Olsen (Sonny)

Bremerton - Edward Olsen (Sonny) passed May 10th, 2019 at Harrison Hospital Bremerton.

He was born in Bremerton to Eleanor and Marshall Olsen. He graduated from CKHS where he met and married Patricia (Phillips).

He retired from the wholesale Grocery business. He loved fishing, crabbing, playing Keno with his friends and being with family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, kids Carrie Crosier (Barrie) Jodi Olsen (Shawn) Ed Olsen. Grandkids Eric Devenny (Lidia) Jordan Olsen.

Preceding him in passing is his grandson Jonathan Olsen.

Ed was a loving dad, husband and friend. See you on the other side Dad.

There will be no service at this time.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.