Elaine Nielsen Hall
Silverdale - Elaine Martha Nielsen was born at home in Duluth MN, on Sep. 2nd, 1931 to Walter and Martha Nielsen, the second of three girls; June, Elaine and Marlene. Elaine attended Morgan Park high school where she excelled in music, and theater, playing the lead in the senior class play, the drums in the marching band, and was a featured soloist in choir. Elaine was well liked, turning down several marriage proposals before graduating from the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1953 with a degree in education, a major in speech and a minor in physical education.
While teaching Kindergarten in Minneapolis she met and fell in love with George Hall, a soldier from Edmonds, WA stationed at the Army headquarters. They married in 1955, in Duluth, and then moved to Seattle WA where George was accepted by the University of Washington School of Medicine. George ultimately completed his specialty training in otolaryngology, ear, nose and throat, ENT and plastic surgery. Elaine supported them on her teaching salary. George referred to his tuition as the "Elaine Hall Memorial Scholarship".
When hired by the Shoreline School District she held the distinction of being the first university trained Kindergarten teacher in WA State, welcoming frequent observers into her classroom, and taking great pride in serving children. Their first child, Tod, was born in Seattle in 1958. After that they returned to Duluth for George's internship at St. Luke's Hospital where Susan was born in 1960, followed by a year in Salinas, CA. Now George was ready for family practice. They moved to Bemidji, MN for three years where son Mason was born. George was accepted into ENT residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN where they enjoyed two years before returning to Seattle where George became the Chief Resident of U of W's new Otolaryngology dept. Soon they settled down in Silverdale WA where Elaine returned to the classroom at Silverdale Elementary, joined Silverdale United Methodist church, Bremerton Sons of Norway, and continued her education at Olympic Community College. The family moved to a home on Erland's Point where they enjoyed 26 years. Skilled ballroom dancers, the couple were active members of Stardusters Dance Club.
Elaine was a Cub Scout Troop leader, member of the church choir, continued voice training, founded local PEO Chapter HD, and played on the fundraising basketball team Chico Chicks. Entertaining family and friends was a favorite pastime. Although Elaine taught school at Silverdale elementary for two years. she stopped to be home with her family. Retirement for George came in 1995. In 2003 was the happy couple's final move. They moved to Poulsbo to be closer to family. They loved to travel, visiting several countries, and boating the west coast of British Columbia and Alaska. Husband George died in 2013. In 2014 Elaine moved to Crista Shores Senior Community where she heard everything was just lovely. Elaine loved singing and playing her own Steinway console piano.
Elaine was proceeded in death by her sister June Johnson, is survived by her sister Marlene (Lee) Engen, and her children, Tod Hall (Hilary), Susan Hall (Dr. Barbara Casey) and Mason Hall (Brenda) and four grandchildren; Maxwell and Elaine (Tod) and Carter and Jacqueline (Mason). In lieu of flowers please direct your contributions the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (Chapter HD/WA) at https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-pce
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct 6, 2 PM, Crista Shores in Silverdale.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 29, 2019