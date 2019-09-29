|
Elaine Ruth Bensene Moehring
Bainbridge Island - Elaine Moehring, age 92, died peacefully on September 22, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma to Carl and Leonora Bensene and attended Lincoln High School in Seattle and the University of Washington.
Elaine worked as a bank teller before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Norman, in 1949, then enjoyed staying home raising their children in their home near Green Lake. She loved doing ceramics with friends, sang in the church choir with Norm and enjoyed ballroom dancing in the early years. Those were 66 years of love and happiness, taking many camping trips, summer vacations in Sunriver and as many trips to Hawaii and cruises they could manage once the kids were grown and Norm retired.
Elaine was preceded in death by Norm in 2015. She is survived by her children: Lynne (David Emmons), Jan (Walter Hannon) and Gary (Andrea) Moehring; grandchildren Kyle Hannon, Erica (Joe Van Alstine), Brian (Cassandra Wilson) Emmons, Tyler (Alexandra) Hannon, Laura (Kyle Kerr), Jason Emmons, Nicholas and Christine Moehring; and great grandchildren Dylan and Luke Van Alstine, Emily Kerr and Dashiell Hannon.
Services will be held Saturday the 5th of October at 1:00 pm at Port Madison Lutheran Church, 14000 Madison Avenue NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 29, 2019