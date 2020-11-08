Eleanor Caughie Hertz



Kitsap - Eleanor Caughie Hertz, a native of Bremerton and lifetime resident passed away October 13, 2020 at the age of 103.



Eleanor was born June 19, 1917 to Ella (Anderson) and Earl Robert Caughie. Her grandparents, Ellen and Peter Anderson, immigrated from Sweden and settled in an area bordering Dyes Inlet still known as Anderson Cove. Eleanor was proud that her mother's family was honored as a Kitsap Heritage Family by the Historical Society in 2015. Eleanor grew up in Anderson Cover and graduated from Bremerton High School (with perfect attendance) in June of 1934.



In July of 1940 Eleanor married Joseph Dustin MacDonald. In the couples 10 years together they had two daughters, Jeanette (MacDonald) Munson and Bonnie (MacDonald) Hicks.



During Eleanor's career as a seamstress she worked in Bremers Department Store, Dave Rechlen's Pawn Shop, her own shop on Callow Avenue with her friend Janet Gordon and then 25 years at PSNS Naval Hospital.



In October of 1966 Eleanor married Robert Hertz. Together they designed and built a home on Laurelhurst Drive in Tracyton. During their happy years together Eleanor and Bob enjoyed their home, monthly card parties with friends and travel. After retiring Eleanor became an accomplished artist and joined the Bremerton Art Guild. She sold many of her paintings and on her 99th birthday painted a picture for each of her grandchildren. After Eleanor's husband passed away in 1986 she continued traveling with friends to Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Canada and throughout the United States. Eleanor also continued to be active in Eastern Star Reliance Chapter #70 as a member for 50 years and KOPS/TOPS where she found two dear friends who she continued to play cards with until COVID began.



Her favorite pastime was cards, especially crib, and she played almost daily until the final two weeks of her life.



Eleanor was preceded in death by brothers Chandler and Robert Caughie, husband Robert, daughter Jeanette and son-in-law Jerry Munson. She is survived by daughter Bonnie, son-in-law Jerry Hicks, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren, a cousin and many nieces and nephews.



We were blessed to have this wonderful, loving woman in our lives for so many years. She was loved as a second mother by many of her daughters friends and by everyone at Liberty Shores, where she resided for almost two years before COVID struck. Eleanor spent the last four months living with her daughter and son-in-law and was able to celebrate her 103rd birthday with family and friends. RIP until we meet again (Mom, Grandma, Great (Great) Grandma, MIL). We miss you so much.



A Celebration of Life for Eleanor will tentatively be held in June of 2021.



Donations in Eleanors' memory may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital or Franciscan Hospice.









