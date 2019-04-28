|
|
Eleanor Finnegan
Bremerton - June 1, 1919 - February 24, 2019
(Mary) Eleanor Finnegan of Bremerton died peacefully at her Tracyton home, surrounded by her entire family, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 just 3 months shy of her 100th birthday. In her 100 years, imagine all the events and innovations she and others her age witnessed - born just after the end of WWI, her father a fireman in Seattle, living thru the Great Depression, personally touched by WWII as her husband Richard was in the Navy and fought in Pearl Harbor, the 60's hippy era, as well as technological and travel advances.
Eleanor was born June 1, 1919 in Seattle Washington, the daughter of Theodore and Mary Fend; a Washington State pioneer family. She graduated from Franklin High School, Seattle, in 1937 and soon after, she began her working career at Prudential Insurance Co. While volunteering with many USO events, she met Richard Finnegan on a blind date in 1943 during WWII while he was stationed in Bremerton. They married in January, 1944, making their first home in North Seattle and eventually settling in West Seattle.
She moved to the Tracyton area from Seattle in 1969 due to the opening of the Merit Mart Housewares Department, which she and husband Dick owned until the mid-1970's. They also opened the first 7-Eleven franchise in East Bremerton in 1976. There were many successful business and real estate opportunities thru their years.
Eleanor spent many years (1965 - 1990) as an executive assistant working for the Boeing Aero Mechanics Union Local 751, commuting on the ferry from Bremerton to Seattle for over 20 years. Upon retirement in 1990, her executive skills, management talents, and loyalty was recognized with a cruise trip thru the Panama Canal - a gift of appreciation from her many bosses and co-workers. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering and participating in events with the Bremerton Senior Center; traveling to Europe and US locations with friends from the group and starting the center's RummiKub group. She was an avid bowler and competed in tournaments on the West Coast for many years. Locally she enjoyed the jaunts to casinos, as she had the "Luck of the Irish"! She was always ready for a road trip and new adventures with family and friends. She and her sisters made many bus trips to Reno, boat trips to Victoria, road trips to West coast beaches, and trips to Hawaii. She enjoyed an adventurous trip taking in all the sights in England/Ireland/Scotland/Wales in 1990 with her daughter Ann and a niece Thea O'Leary.
She appreciated the beauty and the people of the area and often savored her morning cup of coffee (she laughingly referred to as the "Nectar of the Gods") with a "4-legged kid" always by her side enjoying the water and Olympic mountain views together. Always with a smile and a laugh, she was "everyone's grandma".
Her husband Richard, beloved siblings Kathleen O'Leary, George Fend and Rita LeMay predeceased her.
Eleanor is survived by son Ed Finnegan (Diane) of Bonney Lake, grandsons Mike (Amanda) and Ryan (Jessica) and great-grand-children Connor, Eleanor and Seamus; Daughter Monica Finnegan (Mike Kelly) of Sausalito California and her stepdaughters and grandchildren. She lived many happy years in her home, with daughter Ann Finnegan, who was her devoted care giver and friend; over the years together they enjoyed Kitsap County living. She leaves behind many treasured nieces and nephews, neighbors, friends and her "four-legged" kids who will dearly miss her welcoming smile, open table and generosity for all those around her. MANY thanks to Danny and all the CHI folks for their care!
We will be honoring and celebrating her life on her 100th Birthday, June 1, 2019.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 28, 2019