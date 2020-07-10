Eleanor Louise Schroeder



Eleanor Louise Schroeder passed away peacefully on May, 12, 2020 at Stafford Healthcare at Ridgemont in Port Orchard. Eleanor was born August 10, 1937, in Seattle, Washington. She spent her early childhood in Kirkland and later moved to Port Orchard. She worked for the Bremerton Sun for 29 years, retiring in 2000. She loved gardening and listening to music. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Roland (Rolly); 2 sisters, Olia and Eunice; and 2 brothers, Ron and Myron. Eleanor is survived by her 4 children: Darrell (Linda), Brenda (Scott), Debbie (Rudy), Brian (Wanita), as well as 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration will be held at a later date.









