1/1
Eleanor Louise Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Louise Schroeder

Eleanor Louise Schroeder passed away peacefully on May, 12, 2020 at Stafford Healthcare at Ridgemont in Port Orchard. Eleanor was born August 10, 1937, in Seattle, Washington. She spent her early childhood in Kirkland and later moved to Port Orchard. She worked for the Bremerton Sun for 29 years, retiring in 2000. She loved gardening and listening to music. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Roland (Rolly); 2 sisters, Olia and Eunice; and 2 brothers, Ron and Myron. Eleanor is survived by her 4 children: Darrell (Linda), Brenda (Scott), Debbie (Rudy), Brian (Wanita), as well as 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved