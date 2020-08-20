Elizabeth Anne Garland



Bremerton - Elizabeth Anne Garland, 83, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020. A lifelong Bremerton resident, she was born April 5, 1937 in Bremerton, Washington, to Emil Barnaby and Margaret Alice (Moore) Remmen.



Elizabeth graduated from Bremerton High School and attended Olympic College in Bremerton. She went on to work for a number of years in the Supply Department at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard before leaving to raise her growing family.



Elizabeth married Jerry Cain and they had three children. After their divorce, Elizabeth married Marion Garland who brought four more children to the family; they eventually added a son, bringing the total to 8 children. Jerry Cain later married Sharon (Linenko) Dick. All of the parents remained friends and through the years enjoyed many happy family events together.



Elizabeth was the consummate letter writer, always keeping family and friends up to date on current events. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, and stealing the rare quiet moment to spend with a good book.



Marion and Elizabeth's lives were focused on their church and family. They enjoyed 47 years together at the family home on Phinney Bay in Bremerton.



Elizabeth suffered a stroke at age 69 from which she never fully recovered. Marion cared for her until his passing in 2014. Son Michael and his wife Kimberly continued Elizabeth's care until her passing.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by: Her husband Marion; son Patrick Cain; daughter Nanci (Cain) Bear; both of her parents; sister Patricia Alice and her husband Charles Jackson Burton; and sister Mary Kathleen Remmen.



Elizabeth is survived by her son Michael and Kimberly (Monroe) Cain of Bremerton, WA; son Marty and Linda (Hoffman) Garland of Allyn, WA; step-sons: Jody and Margi (McComas) Garland of Bremerton, WA; Craig and Annette (Doering) Garland of Santee, CA; Brett Garland of Bremerton, WA; and Ty Garland of Olympia, WA; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.



A private celebration of life service will be held at the family home in her honor.









