1/1
Elizabeth Anne Garland
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Anne Garland

Bremerton - Elizabeth Anne Garland, 83, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020. A lifelong Bremerton resident, she was born April 5, 1937 in Bremerton, Washington, to Emil Barnaby and Margaret Alice (Moore) Remmen.

Elizabeth graduated from Bremerton High School and attended Olympic College in Bremerton. She went on to work for a number of years in the Supply Department at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard before leaving to raise her growing family.

Elizabeth married Jerry Cain and they had three children. After their divorce, Elizabeth married Marion Garland who brought four more children to the family; they eventually added a son, bringing the total to 8 children. Jerry Cain later married Sharon (Linenko) Dick. All of the parents remained friends and through the years enjoyed many happy family events together.

Elizabeth was the consummate letter writer, always keeping family and friends up to date on current events. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, and stealing the rare quiet moment to spend with a good book.

Marion and Elizabeth's lives were focused on their church and family. They enjoyed 47 years together at the family home on Phinney Bay in Bremerton.

Elizabeth suffered a stroke at age 69 from which she never fully recovered. Marion cared for her until his passing in 2014. Son Michael and his wife Kimberly continued Elizabeth's care until her passing.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by: Her husband Marion; son Patrick Cain; daughter Nanci (Cain) Bear; both of her parents; sister Patricia Alice and her husband Charles Jackson Burton; and sister Mary Kathleen Remmen.

Elizabeth is survived by her son Michael and Kimberly (Monroe) Cain of Bremerton, WA; son Marty and Linda (Hoffman) Garland of Allyn, WA; step-sons: Jody and Margi (McComas) Garland of Bremerton, WA; Craig and Annette (Doering) Garland of Santee, CA; Brett Garland of Bremerton, WA; and Ty Garland of Olympia, WA; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life service will be held at the family home in her honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved