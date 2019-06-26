|
Elizabeth Eleanor (Nora) Lent
Port Orchard - Elizabeth Eleanor (Nora) Lent, 88, was laid to rest at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Park, Bremerton, in a private family ceremony on May 24. After a brief hospitalization for pneumonia, Nora suffered a stroke and passed away on May 17. A longtime resident of Seabeck, she previously lived for many years in Port Orchard.
Nora is survived by her husband, Capt. Willis A. Lent, now of Bremerton, a past president of Navy League and the Puget Sound Naval Bases Association. Together, they were active in recent years supporting Bremerton VFW Post 239.
She is also survived by her daughter Christine Schultheis Holmgren (Mark) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and grandchildren Moses Holmgren (Erica), Port Orchard; Noah Holmgren, St. Petersburg; and Rachel Holmgren, Blaine. She was predeceased by her brother Tom Collins, a Korean War veteran; former husbands Richard Schultheis, Ephrata, and Odell Hyde, Port Orchard; and son Steven Schultheis, Port Angeles.
Nora was born on Oct. 7, 1930, in New York City to Elizabeth and Edward Collins, a metallurgist who helped develop important ship plating techniques for the Navy. Ed moved the family to Harper during World War II while he set up the metal plating shop at P.S.N.S.
The Collins family moved back east after the war, but Nora returned to the Pacific Northwest after graduating from Annapolis High School in Maryland. She married Bremerton native Richard Schultheis in 1952. They moved to Port Orchard, where Dick began a long-time law partnership with James Maddock and retired judge H. G. Sutton.
Nora opened a small gift shop in downtown Port Orchard that was popular during the early Sixties. The shop sponsored a bowling team, and Nora became an accomplished regular in league play. She also began playing with a local bridge club, an association that notably stretched over several decades.
She became increasingly interested in politics, joining the League of Women Voters and serving as president of the South Kitsap Republican Women's Club. She also actively campaigned for numerous local and state candidates, served on the Kitsap County Planning Commission, and in 1976 ran a strong campaign for the state legislature.
She was briefly married to South Kitsap High School counselor Odell Hyde, prior to his untimely death in 1984. She also traveled to Ireland, making a "pilgrimage" to investigate her Collins family heritage in County Cork.
During the early Eighties, Nora helped establish National Bank of Bremerton, ultimately serving as president of the bank's Charter Club. She was also president of the Bremerton Soroptimists.
While working at the bank, Nora met retired submarine captain Willis Lent. They married in 1989 and built a home in the Seabeck area where they lived until last summer, participating in Navy League and VFW activities when not travelling across the West or with friends in their motorhome.
A fuller tribute of Nora's life can be read in the obituary at www.miller-woodlawn.com. A later memorial is planned.
Published in Kitsap Sun from June 26 to June 30, 2019