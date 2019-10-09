|
Elizabeth Hewitt Williams-Arena
Elizabeth Hewitt Williams-Arena, 37, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 5, 2019.
She leaves behind her loving children; Bryan Arena Jr. and Kaylin Arena; parents, Dorothy Schuster (John) and John Williams (Cheryl); sister, Sarah Figueras (Anthony) and grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews
Elizabeth was born September 3, 1982 in San Diego, CA to Dorothy (Mosure) and John Williams. She graduated high school and continued her education with Ashmead College to become a massage therapist.
Elizabeth possessed the gift of love and never turned anyone who was in extra need of attention. She loved being a mom, singing and dancing and was actively involved in the Condominium Association Board of Directors. She loved cooking and trying out new recipes with her children. She also enjoyed sour patch kids, red vine and pickle juice. She was a vegetarian that loved to cook meat and was proud to have won the family South Carolina rib cook off!
The approachable nature of her personality endeared her to every one she came in contact with. She had a strong character and was tenacious, stubborn, strong willed, determined, confident, compassionate, caring, beautiful, intelligent, witty, sarcastic and outspoken.
Elizabeth would want us to be ourselves and live like there is no tomorrow with no regrets.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12pm at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Chapel. To share a memory please visit www.Miller-Woodlawn.com
Direct Donations for Bryan and Kaylin Arena may be made to Sarah Figueras at 315 S. Lafayette Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019