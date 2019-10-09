Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Williams-Arena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hewitt Williams-Arena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Hewitt Williams-Arena Obituary
Elizabeth Hewitt Williams-Arena

Elizabeth Hewitt Williams-Arena, 37, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 5, 2019.

She leaves behind her loving children; Bryan Arena Jr. and Kaylin Arena; parents, Dorothy Schuster (John) and John Williams (Cheryl); sister, Sarah Figueras (Anthony) and grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews

Elizabeth was born September 3, 1982 in San Diego, CA to Dorothy (Mosure) and John Williams. She graduated high school and continued her education with Ashmead College to become a massage therapist.

Elizabeth possessed the gift of love and never turned anyone who was in extra need of attention. She loved being a mom, singing and dancing and was actively involved in the Condominium Association Board of Directors. She loved cooking and trying out new recipes with her children. She also enjoyed sour patch kids, red vine and pickle juice. She was a vegetarian that loved to cook meat and was proud to have won the family South Carolina rib cook off!

The approachable nature of her personality endeared her to every one she came in contact with. She had a strong character and was tenacious, stubborn, strong willed, determined, confident, compassionate, caring, beautiful, intelligent, witty, sarcastic and outspoken.

Elizabeth would want us to be ourselves and live like there is no tomorrow with no regrets.

A Celebration of her Life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12pm at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Chapel. To share a memory please visit www.Miller-Woodlawn.com

Direct Donations for Bryan and Kaylin Arena may be made to Sarah Figueras at 315 S. Lafayette Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now