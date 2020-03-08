|
Elizabeth Lou Rebold
Silverdale - September 4, 1934 to February 21, 2020
Elizabeth Lou Rebold passed on Feb. 21, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born on Sept. 4, 1934 in Central Falls, RI to Charles and Dorothy Magill. She had 2 brothers, William and Russell and 3 sisters, Gloria, Marion and Arlene. Her mother passed away when she was 5 and her stepdad, Arthur Dyson raised her and her siblings.
Elizabeth attended R.I school of Arts and Designs where she was a talented artist. In 1952 she married Wayne Vanoni a submariner in Groton, CT. They had 3 children Linda, Randy and Steven. She was a wonderful and loving mother. Wayne's last duty station was Keyport, WA. In 1974 they divorced after 24 years of marriage. Elizabeth got a job in Electronics at keyport, where she met and married James Rebold. They were married 45 years, she finally found happiness with this loving and kind man.
She is preceeded in death by James and Wesley Rebold, Karen Wilkinson and Randy Vanoni.
Elizabeth is survived by Linda Fugman, Steven Vanoni, Tamara Light and Cody Clark.
Elizabeth did not want a memorial service but ask that you donate to your local .
