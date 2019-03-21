Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
Elizabeth Rose Dunaway


1944 - 2019
Elizabeth Rose Dunaway Obituary
Elizabeth Rose Dunaway

Bremerton, WA

Sep. 2, 1944 - Mar. 16, 2019

Elizabeth Rose Dunaway, 74, of Bremerton, passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1944 in Shickshinny, PA to Theodore and Eleanor Bloshinsky. Betty married Floyd Dunaway on October 24, 1981. She proudly served in the US Navy from Feb. 6, 1967 to Feb. 28, 1987 ranking as a CDR, NC, USN. Her duty stations included Guam during the Vietnam War. She earned various awards including the National Defense and Humanitarian Service Award. Betty held various nursing positions which include Naval Hospitals, USNH Bremerton, and Harrison Medical Center. She was a member of the Navy Nurse Corps Association. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Eleanor Bloshinsky. She is survived by her husband, Floyd Dunaway of Bremerton. A Funeral Mass will be held on March 25, 2019 at 11am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Bremerton, WA. Please visit Betty's online guestbook at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
