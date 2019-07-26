|
|
Reverend Elliot "Nick" Nichols
Bremerton - Reverend Elliot "Nick" Nichols died peacefully in Bremerton surrounded by family on July 3, 2019. He was born in 1921 in Oregon where he lived most of his life with his wife Clarissa "Curty" Lynch, who died in 2011.
During WW II he served in the 361 Division of the Army Infantry in Italy. After the war he went to school at Oregon Technical Institute and spent most of his adult life running men's clothing and sporting goods stores in Walla Walla and Milton Freewater.
At the age of 60, after attending seminary, he was ordained as a minister in the United Methodist Church and served several churches in Oregon. Public service was his passion, happy when helping the community. He volunteered in churches, Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, veterans' groups and built community parade floats. Always active he also loved fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice (Doug) McLemore and sons Larry (Linda), Kent (Marina) and Brian (Kathy). Five grandsons and 10 great grandchildren also carry his legacy.
He made his home the last seven months of his life at Stafford at Belmont (on Lebo). The family is grateful for the staff and residents there who shared their care, compassion and friendship with him.
A graveside Army Honor Guard will be held for him on August 2 at Tahoma National Cemetery. His full obituary can be viewed at the Tuell-McKee Funeral Home website.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 26, 2019