Ellis (Tom) Shreeve Jr.



Ellis (Tom) Shreeve Jr. was born in Sacramento, CA on June 17, 1945, he passed away at home on November 25, 2019. Growing up in Northern California Tom enjoyed the outdoors with his parents Ellis (Jeff) Sr. and Merna Shreeve. After high school, rather than waiting to be drafted, he joined the Marines and was sent to Vietnam from 1964-1968. He received many honors during his service. Shortly after his return, he moved to Bremerton and was hired at PSNS; he retired from Shop 56 in 2000 after 35 years. Tom met his wife Pam in 1977 and they spent 42 happy years together. They enjoyed riding with the Gold Wing Road Riders for 11 years, dancing, raising their two daughters, and spoiling their two grandchildren. Tom is survived by his wife Pam, daughters Angie (Nathan) Evans and Tammy Shreeve, and grandchildren Scotty and Kaya Shreeve. His pride and loyalty to his family will never be forgotten.









