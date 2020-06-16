Ellis (Tom) Shreeve Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellis (Tom) Shreeve Jr.

Ellis (Tom) Shreeve Jr. was born in Sacramento, CA on June 17, 1945, he passed away at home on November 25, 2019. Growing up in Northern California Tom enjoyed the outdoors with his parents Ellis (Jeff) Sr. and Merna Shreeve. After high school, rather than waiting to be drafted, he joined the Marines and was sent to Vietnam from 1964-1968. He received many honors during his service. Shortly after his return, he moved to Bremerton and was hired at PSNS; he retired from Shop 56 in 2000 after 35 years. Tom met his wife Pam in 1977 and they spent 42 happy years together. They enjoyed riding with the Gold Wing Road Riders for 11 years, dancing, raising their two daughters, and spoiling their two grandchildren. Tom is survived by his wife Pam, daughters Angie (Nathan) Evans and Tammy Shreeve, and grandchildren Scotty and Kaya Shreeve. His pride and loyalty to his family will never be forgotten.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved