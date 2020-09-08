1/1
Elmer V. Voldrich
Elmer V. Voldrich

May 6, 1924 - September 2, 2020

Elmer was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 6, 1924 and he passed away at home on September 2, 2020 where he and Betty lived for 49 years of marriage. He married Betty Russell in 1971.

He was in the US Navy at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago Illinois from 1942 - 1945 as an Ordinance Equipment Mechanic. He continued as a civilian employee for the Navy at the Keyport Washington Naval Base, torpedo division, until his retirement in 1979.

He was a member of The American Post #149, Fleet Reserve #29 and the VFW Post #239.

Elmer is survived by his Wife: Betty and Stepchildren: Jim Russell, Larry Russell, Michael Russell (Betsy) and Doreen Shehorn (Robert), Niece: Renee Viscariello, Nephews: William Whalen and Robert Whalen, Grandchildren: Christina Fickas, Curtis Russell, Mariea and Justin, Great-Grandchild: Annabel Fickas.

Due to the COVID Restrictions Elmer's Service at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home will be Private.

Rest in Peace




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
