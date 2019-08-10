|
|
Eloise Ashby Andrus
Poulsbo - January 22, 1931 - July 30, 2019
Eloise Ashby Andrus passed away on July 30th with her family surrounding her, holding her, and talking with her until the very end. Born in Oakland, Maryland to parents Jesse James Ashby and Edna Edwards Ashby on January 22, 1931, Eloise graduated from Hannah More Academy in Baltimore County, Maryland in 1948 and from Barnard College in New York City in 1952. Later in 1977 she received her Master's Degree in Library Science from Catholic University in Washington D.C..
After graduation from Barnard she was employed by The National Security Agency as a Crypt Analyst where she met her husband of 66 years, Alvin Francis Andrus. They were married on September 5, 1953 in Georgetown Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. She was then employed by The National Geographic Society as an administrator for the Society's photographic library and went on to become the Assistant Social Service Librarian at The University of Florida while her husband completed his graduate degree. Their first child, Jessica, was born during this time. While in Gainesville, Florida, Eloise was active in the political movement to integrate the university. She then moved with her family to Annapolis, Maryland, where her husband was Professor of Mathematics at the Naval Academy. There she enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and worked with the Hannah More Alumni Association to continue the fight to integrate Hannah More Academy. Their second daughter, Elizabeth, was born in Annapolis. Eloise then moved with her family to Washington D.C. where her husband worked at the Johns Hopkins University before becoming a Professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, in Monterey, California. Their son Ashby was born in Carmel. While living on the Monterey Peninsula, Eloise was the president of the local League of Women's Voters, serving regularly as a voter registrar. Her other community service activities included being a Barnard Area Representative to provide students with information and assistance for applying to Barnard College; working on the Board of the Children's Home Society; singing with the Oratorio Society; giving time to the ECW (Episcopal Church Women); and being on the Board of Interim, Inc (an organization providing housing, healing, and hope for people with mental illness). For ten years she worked as Director of Library Services at The Robert Louis Stevenson School in Pebble Beach, California, and served on the California State Library Board of independent schools. After 25 beautiful years of exploring the California mountains and parks and regions around Monterey Bay, Eloise moved with her family to The Hague in The Netherlands when her husband became a Research Mathematician at NATO. In Holland Eloise was an active member in the IWC (International Women's Contact) and was immersed in attending theater performances and Chamber Music Concerts. She and her husband traveled throughout Europe -from Russia to Egypt. She continued her responsibilities as a Barnard Area Representative traveling annually to NYC to participate in alumni affairs. In 1995 after eight years in the Netherlands, Eloise and Alvin became residents of Poulsbo, Washington. In Poulsbo Eloise continued being active in The League of Women's Voters, serving as President for two years, and also as president of the Seattle Barnard Alumni Club. She was Chairman of the Seattle Plymouth Church's Education Committee and an active member of Mary's Place Mission. After a beautiful and healthy life, she became afflicted with AFib and associated problems that caused her death on July 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband Alvin, her children Jessica Andrus Lindstrom of Washington, VA; Elizabeth Andrus of Sunnyvale, CA; Ashby Francis Andrus of Bremerton, WA; and her grandchildren Carl Elliott Lindstrom and Harmony Andrus Lindstrom. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister Crystal Elliott and brother Harold Ashby. A Memorial Service will be held on September 5th at Squamish UCC Church in Squamish, WA, at 1 p.m. Donations in memory of Eloise can be made to Mary's Place in Seattle.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019