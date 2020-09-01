Elsie E. Botz



June 12, 1928 - August 22, 2020



Elsie was born to Ewald and Erna Kluth in Castle Rock, Washington on June 12, 1928. In 1939 the family moved to Bremerton where her father was a supervisor at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Elsie attended Bremerton schools and graduated from Bremerton High School in 1945. While there she caught the eye of her future husband, Jim Botz, and they were married in November 1946, at Memorial Lutheran Church. The Lord blessed them with five children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



Elsie and Jim were among those who were instrumental in founding Peace Lutheran Church in 1965. Elsie was active as a Sunday school teacher and was a member and leader of several women's ministry groups. She excelled as a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She beautified their home and yard with bountiful flowers which she loved to share with the church and for many special occasions. Where there was a need, Elsie was quick to step in and help. Her love, gentleness, positive spirit, and contagious smile endeared her to all who were blessed to know her. Elsie was a beautiful example of showing her gratitude for God's many blessings to her by being a blessing to others.



With a love for adventure and the outdoors, Elsie enjoyed salt water fishing and traveling with her beloved husband. They enjoyed trips to Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, England, and Kenya. They also explored many states with their motor home as "snowbirds". Elsie took her final trip into the arms of her Savior on August 22 at their home in Bremerton.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and sons, Gary and Don. She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 74 years, Jim, of Bremerton; son Jim Botz, Jr. (Maureen) of Oracle, Arizona; daughter Gail Garland of Bremerton; and son Rick (Kathy) of Canby, Oregon as well as their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many close friends and relatives.



Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church and School or the cancer organization of your choice.









