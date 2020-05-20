|
|
Elsie Louise Booth
Poulsbo - Elsie Louise (Lundstrom) Booth, 82 passed away May 17, 2020. She was born October 16, 1936 in Everett, Washington to Bert and Christine (Johnson) Lundstrom.
Elsie graduated from Everett High School in 1954. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Tom, and son Michael.
Survivors include her children: Kevin (Hazel) Booth, Betsy (Tracy) Bohlmann and Melissa (Steve) Kamphaus; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, Harold.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CHI Franciscan Health (Hospice), 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466.
A memorial service will be held this summer, celebrating Elsie, Tom, and Mike's life. Elsie's memorial can be see at www.poulsbomortuary.comElsieLouiseBoothPoulsboOctober 16, 1936 to May 17, 2020
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 20 to May 24, 2020