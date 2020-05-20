Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Louise Booth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Louise Booth Obituary
Elsie Louise Booth

Poulsbo - Elsie Louise (Lundstrom) Booth, 82 passed away May 17, 2020. She was born October 16, 1936 in Everett, Washington to Bert and Christine (Johnson) Lundstrom.

Elsie graduated from Everett High School in 1954. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Tom, and son Michael.

Survivors include her children: Kevin (Hazel) Booth, Betsy (Tracy) Bohlmann and Melissa (Steve) Kamphaus; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, Harold.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CHI Franciscan Health (Hospice), 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466.

A memorial service will be held this summer, celebrating Elsie, Tom, and Mike's life. Elsie's memorial can be see at www.poulsbomortuary.comElsieLouiseBoothPoulsboOctober 16, 1936 to May 17, 2020
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -