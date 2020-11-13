Elsie Malgapo



Bremerton - Elsie Cantemprate Malgapo (September 16, 1949-November 5, 2020). Elsie was born in Ruwis, San Fernando Valley, Masbate, Philippines to her late parents Constancio and Amada (Altiche) Cantemprate. She was the fifth child of their six children. She was married to her beloved husband Artemio "Art" for over 40 years. Elsie has been a resident of Bremerton, Washington for over 35 years. The two of them came here from San Diego when Art was transferred to the Bremerton Naval Base. Elsie was a Cosmetologist and Certified Nursing Assistant and enjoyed working with people. She treasured her daily walks along the water. She was an animal lover taking in cats and dogs. Her passions were her family, friends, and her faith in God. She will live on in our hearts forever.



Elsie is survived by her husband Art; daughter Jenipher, son Jeffrey (Lisa) and her grandchildren Justin, Alaina, Matthew; her sisters Erodita (James) of Jacksonville, Florida and Delia Del Rosario of Manila, Philippines along with numerous grand nieces and nephews, stateside and in the Philippines. She is predeceased by her son-in-law Roger Wallace (this past June), two sisters, and a brother.









