Emma Jewel Ham Saucier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Jewel Ham Saucier

Silverdale - Emma Jewel Ham Saucier, 79, of Silverdale, Washington, passed away on May 23, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Douglas, Texas on December 29, 1940 and was the daughter of Lucille (Forney) Ham and Johnnie Ham. She lived in Texas until she was 9 and moved to Los Angeles, California where she graduated from Fremont High School in 1957. Emma attended Los Angeles City College where she played on the softball and tennis teams. She married Donald F. Saucier on May 21, 1961.

Emma began working for The Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company as a telephone and teletype operator and later joined her husband working for various Navy bases for the next 25 years. She worked as a Clerk-Typist for the Naval District Headquarters in Great Lakes, Illinois; The US Army Helicopter Repair Station in Corpus Christi, Texas; and for the US Commander Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Later, she served both as a volunteer and employee of the WIC program in Bremerton, Washington. During those years, Emma also served as the ombudsman for the Wives of the Ship's Crew for the USS John R Perry (D-1034) in Honolulu, Hawaii and the USS Sacramento in Bremerton, Washington. Emma and her family eventually settled in the Bremerton area after Donald retired.

Emma gave so incredibly much to her community in so many ways, specifically providing temporary relief and support for severely disabled babies and adults through the Respite Care Program. In addition, she was a founding member of the Central Valley Christian Fellowship Church and was involved in multiple ministries there. She thoroughly enjoyed her Red Hat Society friends and all the fun things they did. Emma was a gifted seamstress and quilter, played and won on multiple bowling teams, loved camping, hiking, cooking, and baking. Taking full advantage of being a navy spouse, she travelled far and wide. She is dearly remembered for all of her incredible wisdom, caring and tireless support for her friends, church, and family. She kept her lifelong rapid fire wit and sense of humor to the very end and her spontaneous giggles and laughter is forever etched in our memories.

Emma is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Saucier of Silverdale, Washington; her sisters Catherine Nelle (Ham) Williams of Compton, California; Beverly (Ham) Parker of Los Angeles, California; sister-in-law Corliss Ham; her son Don Julian Saucier of Seattle, Washington; her daughter-in-law Sue (Cunningham) Saucier of Auburn, Washington, her granddaughters Rebecca (Saucier) and Matt Rowe of Seattle, Washington; Regina Saucier of Auburn, Washington; and Renée Saucier of Auburn, Washington; and multiple extended family members and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; Lucille (Forney) Ham and Johnnie Ham; Step-Mother Dorothy Ham; brother-in-law's, Clarence Williams and Bobbie Parker; brother, Edmond Roscoe Ham; son, Kenneth Saucier; and daughter, Kimberly Saucier.

A celebration of life will be held at the Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312 at a later date. Please send memorial donations to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org or the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.az.org/donate.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
3603777648
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved