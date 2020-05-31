Emma Jewel Ham Saucier
Silverdale - Emma Jewel Ham Saucier, 79, of Silverdale, Washington, passed away on May 23, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Douglas, Texas on December 29, 1940 and was the daughter of Lucille (Forney) Ham and Johnnie Ham. She lived in Texas until she was 9 and moved to Los Angeles, California where she graduated from Fremont High School in 1957. Emma attended Los Angeles City College where she played on the softball and tennis teams. She married Donald F. Saucier on May 21, 1961.
Emma began working for The Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company as a telephone and teletype operator and later joined her husband working for various Navy bases for the next 25 years. She worked as a Clerk-Typist for the Naval District Headquarters in Great Lakes, Illinois; The US Army Helicopter Repair Station in Corpus Christi, Texas; and for the US Commander Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Later, she served both as a volunteer and employee of the WIC program in Bremerton, Washington. During those years, Emma also served as the ombudsman for the Wives of the Ship's Crew for the USS John R Perry (D-1034) in Honolulu, Hawaii and the USS Sacramento in Bremerton, Washington. Emma and her family eventually settled in the Bremerton area after Donald retired.
Emma gave so incredibly much to her community in so many ways, specifically providing temporary relief and support for severely disabled babies and adults through the Respite Care Program. In addition, she was a founding member of the Central Valley Christian Fellowship Church and was involved in multiple ministries there. She thoroughly enjoyed her Red Hat Society friends and all the fun things they did. Emma was a gifted seamstress and quilter, played and won on multiple bowling teams, loved camping, hiking, cooking, and baking. Taking full advantage of being a navy spouse, she travelled far and wide. She is dearly remembered for all of her incredible wisdom, caring and tireless support for her friends, church, and family. She kept her lifelong rapid fire wit and sense of humor to the very end and her spontaneous giggles and laughter is forever etched in our memories.
Emma is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Saucier of Silverdale, Washington; her sisters Catherine Nelle (Ham) Williams of Compton, California; Beverly (Ham) Parker of Los Angeles, California; sister-in-law Corliss Ham; her son Don Julian Saucier of Seattle, Washington; her daughter-in-law Sue (Cunningham) Saucier of Auburn, Washington, her granddaughters Rebecca (Saucier) and Matt Rowe of Seattle, Washington; Regina Saucier of Auburn, Washington; and Renée Saucier of Auburn, Washington; and multiple extended family members and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; Lucille (Forney) Ham and Johnnie Ham; Step-Mother Dorothy Ham; brother-in-law's, Clarence Williams and Bobbie Parker; brother, Edmond Roscoe Ham; son, Kenneth Saucier; and daughter, Kimberly Saucier.
A celebration of life will be held at the Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312 at a later date. Please send memorial donations to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org or the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.az.org/donate.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.