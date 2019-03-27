|
Eric Allen Seymour
Goldendale, WA
Eric Allen Seymour, son of Jack Louis Seymour and Phyllis Ann Seymour passed away at the family home in Goldendale, WA on March 18, 2019. Eric was a passionate artist and a hard worker who loved animals and people. Eric struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for a majority of his life but had recently gained sobriety and fulfilled a promise to himself, and his family, to care for his ailing father in his father's last years of his life. Eric's father passed away on March 6th, 2018. After nursing his ailing father until his final breath, Eric continued to focus his energies on helping others by counseling others with drug and alcohol addiction through the Alcohol Anonymous fellowship. Eric had recently celebrated 2 years of sobriety on January 1st and had found an inner strength in helping others. Eric is survived by his mother Phyllis Ann Seymour, his son Joshua Allen Seymour, his sister Ginger Davis, his brother Kevin Christopher Seymour, his ex-wife, life partner and good friend Susan Denny, his stepson David Barrick, his granddaughters Daphne and Ava Seymour, and his step-grandson Donovan Barrick. An announcement of memorial service will be published at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 27, 2019