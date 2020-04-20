|
|
Eric Dean Haynes
Eric Dean Haynes passed away on April 14 2020 at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, Washington. Eric was born in Bremerton, Washington to Earl and Barbara Haynes. He grew up in Manchester, WA and graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1970. Eric worked at the Bremerton airport where he took flying lessons and achieved a Commercial Pilots License at the age of 18. He also attended Washington State University.
Eric had some medical problems over the years. He always liked listening to music and ball games on the radio. He was always interested in airplanes.
Eric was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother and younger brother John and numerous cousins.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020