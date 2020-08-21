Eric William Rose



Poulsbo, WA - March 6, 1992 - August 2, 2020



Eric William Rose, 28, of Poulsbo, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2020.



Born in Yakima, Eric was the son of Keith and Heidi Rose. He grew up in Issaquah and graduated from Issaquah High School in 2010. His career as a chef led him to work in restaurants and hospitality services in the Greater Seattle area. He greatly enjoyed his profession and was loved by co-workers and those he served.



Eric is remembered by his family as a smart, funny, kind, and gentle man who loved to cook special meals for them, was an accomplished musician, and a loving uncle to his four nieces and nephews.



Eric is survived by his parents, sister Melissa Foltz (Justin) and their four young children, loving grandparents, aunts and uncles, and friends who cherish memories of their time with him.









