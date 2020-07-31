Etta May Frazier
Bremerton - Etta May Frazier died peacefully at the age of 97 in the care of Claremont Senior Living in Bremerton, Washington the morning of July 22, 2020. She had been in declining health for some time due to dementia. She was born in Hoquiam, WA on April 14th, 1923 to George and Margery Sipe, the oldest of nine children. She truely deserved being a member of the Greatest Generation, her family going through real poverty during the Depression, graduating from High School in Wesport in 1941, and as a "Rosie the Riveter" assemblying torpedos at Keyport NTS. In 1943 she married W.R. "Bud" Frazier. After the war they moved to Bellevue, WA and began raising a family with son David in 1944 and daughter Dian in 1946. The family returned to Kitsap county in 1950 and made their home in Old Bangor and later In Olympic View. In the 1950's she worked at Hudson's Variety Store and in the 1960's at the Laundromat for Curt Triplett. Son Larry was born in 1957. As her children grew up she began her lifetime interest in the Arts and Crafts Movement and became a well known potter in Kitsap County, displaying her work in a number of galleries. She was very active in PTA and the many activities that happened at the Olympic View Community Club. Starting in the 1980's she began her traveling of the world; Afghanistan and Iran to begin with, and many other countries of the Middle East, the Mediterranean, North and South Asia, Central and South America. Much of her traveling was with People to People and with Habitat For Humanity. Her last trip was in Peru where she said that it was a struggle to carry one large brick so it was time for her to stop. She made many friends on her journey through life as a community member, an artist and a traveler, a "people person" nonpareil.
She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Hudson of Everett; Doris Dow in Oceanside, CA; Judy Skidmore in Arkansas. Her son David and Peggy Frazier of Spokane; Dian and Steve Jahn of Anacortes and Larry Frazier of Silverdale. Grandchildren Lara & Lief Bergland of Mason Lake; Ryan & Selina Frazier and their two children, Sofia and Evan of Cambridge, MA; Jenny(deceased)& Christian Kittle of Langley, WA, and son Elliot; Caryn & Brian Bothman of Rosalia, WA and their three daughters, Camie, Maicy and Leslie. So many friends that deserve to be mentioned, but especially Pat Gifford, Kit Verhofsted, her nephew Bob Hayward, great niece Tonya Demme and her sister Joyce who spent time with her as well as the staff at Claremont Senior Living.
Due to the Covid crisis, no decisions about a celebration of her life has been made. Instead of flowers we would suggest a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
or Habitat For Humanity.