Eugene Dale Harris



Bremerton - Born in Bremerton, WA, September 8, 1941, to Alvin and Beatrice Harris. Gene lived his entire life in Bremerton. He graduated from West High School in 1960 and later attended computer tech School in Seattle.



Gene worked at PSNS, Naval Supply Center, retiring as a Lead Computer Operator.



Gene was an avid bowler, bowling in many leagues throughout his life and he was a member of the KSBO. He enjoyed going to casinos and was a big sports fan, especially the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks.



Gene is survived by son Bill (Carrie) Harris of Edmond, OK, daughter Tina (Dave) Willis of Edmond, OK, grandchildren Kody Bray of Port Orchard, Nichole Willis, Kyle Willis, and Vanessa Harris, of Edmond, OK, brother Alvin Harris of Bremerton, sister Beverly Helck of Bremerton, sister Dorothy Minger of Puyallup, and many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Vivian McMurry.



Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time, arrangements entrusted to Lewis Chapel.









