Evelyn Gertrude (Kraemer) Flegel



Silverdale - Evelyn Gertrude (Kraemer) Flegel, 92, of Silverdale, WA, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Martha and Mary in Poulsbo, WA.



Evelyn was born July 20, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN, daughter of Lutheran Pastor Irwin and Evelyn Anna Kraemer. Evelyn attended Carthage College and went on to graduate from Augustana School of Nursing in 1951. Later that year she married Robert Flegel. She practiced Staff Nursing in Hinsdale, IL and then later in Elkhart, IN, before retiring to Christiann Lake in southern Michigan.



Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Alan, stepson David and grandson Ross. Evelyn is survived by sons Donald (Katherine), Joseph (Marybeth), Roy (Teresa); daughter-in-law Karen; granddaughters Deanna and Lauren (Jake) Swance and grandson Jeffrey.



Evelyn enjoyed family most of all, looking forward to family get-togethers especially with her kids and her close Canadian sister's family, eh! She enjoyed sewing and quilting, outdoor activities, and church.



Special thanks to The Ridge in Silverdale and Martha and Mary for caring for Evelyn.



Service for Evelyn will be at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Downers Grove, IL, when everyone can safely attend. Evelyn's cremains will be interred at the Smith's Chapel Cemetery near Niles, MI.









