F. Ron McCrary
Wing Point - F. Ron McCrary passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019.
Ron was born and raised in Seattle, WA. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, he moved to Bainbridge Island, eventually settling in Wing Point. He, along with business partners Andy Kirkman and Bruce Boydston, built what eventually became Brandy's Home Furnishings, which operated for many years on Winslow Way. Over the years his business transformed into a successful real estate business, of which he was much loved by his tenants, both in Poulsbo and on Bainbridge.
Ron's passion was tennis, playing whenever he could with friends and family. Through this love of tennis, he and many friends developed the tennis club in Meadowmeer, which is now known as the Bainbridge Racquet Club. Due to his business of developing land around Bainbridge and Poulsbo, Ron and several partners developed the property that Central Market now stands upon. He was a proud booster of the store.
Ron loved spending time with his family vacationing, and particularly loved the family gatherings at their home on the 3rd and the 4th of July. He was a wonderful, caring man to all he knew.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jean, his 2 daughters Marianne and Linnea, Shelley (Bill) Adams, Melanie (Jim) Gillard, Scott (Sara) Hewson, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister, and brother-in-law, Gloria and Howard Pomtier, along with many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
At his request, there will be no services held. His family is proud of all his accomplishments, miss him dearly and will forever hold him in their hearts.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019