|
|
Fabio Amaya
1945-2020 - After battling cancer for a year, Fabio Amaya passed away on Jan 2, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosalba Amaya, daughters Maria and Christine Amaya, and son James Amaya. As a 30 year resident of Bremerton, he worked as a Nuclear Machinist at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and was proud of his accomplishments while there. He served with the Department of Defense for 20 years and retired in 2005. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 1513 6th Street, Bremerton, Wa.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020