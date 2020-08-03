Faye Frances Chilton Murray
Bremerton - Faye Frances Chilton Murray, 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28th in Port Orchard, WA. She was born in Helmer, ID, on April 18, 1921, surrounded by a large and close extended family. Faye attended schools in ID until the family moved to Bremerton in 1941. She worked at Bremer's Dept. Store and then at PSNS until her marriage to Benjamin D. Murray, on July 29, 1951. The couple had 4 children and were married for 62 years. They enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, entertaining, sports, and travel. Faye had many friends and was loved by all. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Frances William and Esther Pauline Liner Chilton, brother Les, son Mike, and husband Ben. She is survived by her sister Betty Sumiec, daughters Leanne Noble and Pat Coogan, son Steve, nephew Bill Sumiec, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many cousins. A "safe" memorial service celebrating Faye's life will be held at her home on August 8th, RSVP required, 360-516-0755. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Kitsap County at hospicekc.org
