Former Bainbridge Island resident Florence Lorraine Plescher, 95, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on December 18. 2019 at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton. Florence was born in Muskegon, MI to James and Margaret Brady. Survivors include daughters; Sheri (Jim) Blackwell of Ollala, Linda Plescher of Poulsbo, Lorraine (Bob) Kling of Hansville, Holly (Frank) Kinkade of Kingston and son David Plescher of California; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
