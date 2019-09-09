|
|
Floyd Strickland
Poulsbo - Floyd Richard Strickland passed away on Monday September 2nd in his sleep. Floyd was born in Bremerton Washington in 1938, he was 81 years old. Floyd is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ellen Strickland, of the family home and their 6 children along with many grand children and his two great children. Dan Strickland of the family home, Jay Strickland and Debi of Nordland, Kurt Strickland Hansville, Christopher Strickland of Seabeck, Marie and Sydney Daly of Olalla, and Jon and Christy Strickland of Brinnon. Floyd loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching them play sports, music or whatever they were doing. He loved visiting with his many friends, gardening, fishing, and his daily long walks. He retired in 1992 from Shop 64 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Funeral Mass will be at St. Olaf's parish in Poulsbo, Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 12pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 9, 2019