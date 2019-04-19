Services
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-5179
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
Forrest J. (Bud) Frieze


Forrest J. (Bud) Frieze Obituary
Forrest J. (Bud) Frieze

Meeker, CO - Forrest J. Frieze (Bud) passed away on April 10, 2019 in Meeker, CO at the Pioneers Medical Center. He was 90. Bud will always be in the loving memories of his children, Larry Hayes and his wife Dorothy of Meeker, CO; Laura Six of Port Orchard, WA; Dorothy Jerew of Tucson, AZ; Debbie Crowe and her husband Brad of Commerce City, CO; and his daughter-in-law, Jody Frieze of Shelton, WA; Bud had 16 grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Bud was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on March 19, 1929. He was preceded in death by his wife Zella, 3 sons, his parents and 3 brothers.

Services will be April 19, 2019 at the Tuell McKee Funeral Home in Bremerton, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 19, 2019
