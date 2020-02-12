Services
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Lile Holland


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Lile Holland Obituary
Francis Lile Holland

York - Francis Lile Holland was born in Bremerton, Washington on March, 14, 1947, and passed on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at York, NE. He was 72 years, 10 months, and 11 days old.

Memorial services were held 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at East Hill Church of Christ, York, NE. Private family inurnment. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the church or York Country Club Youth Golf Program, York, NE.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -