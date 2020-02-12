|
|
Francis Lile Holland
York - Francis Lile Holland was born in Bremerton, Washington on March, 14, 1947, and passed on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at York, NE. He was 72 years, 10 months, and 11 days old.
Memorial services were held 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at East Hill Church of Christ, York, NE. Private family inurnment. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the church or York Country Club Youth Golf Program, York, NE.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020