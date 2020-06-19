Francis "Dale" Neal
Bremerton, WA - Francis "Dale" Neal, 86, of Bremerton, WA passed away June 10, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. Francis Dale succumbed to complications of heart disease. He was born on February 25, 1934, in Telephone, Texas to Ollie and Wilma. He graduated from Odell High School in Wilbarger County, Texas in 1953 and joined the US Navy in 1956. Dale married Dorothy Lee (Lippert) of Bremerton, WA in 1967. The couple raised 3 children, Christie, Terri, and Jackson. The Navy moved the family to San Diego, CA, and back to Bremerton, WA several times. The Neals permanently settled in Bremerton, WA upon his retirement in 1975. "Dale" was a humble, honest and honorable family man, first a loving husband, father, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. Secondly, he was a sailor, and lastly and always a Native Texan. We love you and you will be missed. Fair winds and following seas. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 22,2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Forest Lawn Cemetery 5409 Kitsap Way Bremerton, WA 98312 Please see Francis Dale Neal's full obituary at www.lewischapel.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.