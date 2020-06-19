Francis "Dale" Neal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Dale" Neal

Bremerton, WA - Francis "Dale" Neal, 86, of Bremerton, WA passed away June 10, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. Francis Dale succumbed to complications of heart disease. He was born on February 25, 1934, in Telephone, Texas to Ollie and Wilma. He graduated from Odell High School in Wilbarger County, Texas in 1953 and joined the US Navy in 1956. Dale married Dorothy Lee (Lippert) of Bremerton, WA in 1967. The couple raised 3 children, Christie, Terri, and Jackson. The Navy moved the family to San Diego, CA, and back to Bremerton, WA several times. The Neals permanently settled in Bremerton, WA upon his retirement in 1975. "Dale" was a humble, honest and honorable family man, first a loving husband, father, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. Secondly, he was a sailor, and lastly and always a Native Texan. We love you and you will be missed. Fair winds and following seas. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 22,2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Forest Lawn Cemetery 5409 Kitsap Way Bremerton, WA 98312 Please see Francis Dale Neal's full obituary at www.lewischapel.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEWIS FUNERAL CHAPEL
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved