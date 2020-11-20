Frank E. White Sr.



Frank E. White Sr., 89, died November 18th 2020. Frank was born August 26th, 1931 in Portland, Oregon to Frank and Amelia Amatuzzi. His father Frank Amatuzzi passed away in 1933. His mother, Amelia, then married Charles C. White when Frank was nine years old.



Frank attended Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic School through the 8th grade then commuted to O'dea High School in Seattle for one year then transferring back to Bremerton High School graduating in 1950. He attended Olympic college for two years graduating in 1952. He received a basketball scholarship to Washington state university.



Frank married Barbara Schindler in 1953 then was drafted into the army in 1954 and stationed in Albuquerque New Mexico for two years. Frank and Barbara had four children; Anthony, Frank Jr., Tami and Jeff.



Frank had a successful career working for Bremerton Bottling. Mr. Pepsi himself spent over 40 years working for this company starting as a driver and ending his career as Vice President. He loved all things sports being an incredible athlete himself and later transitioned to becoming one of this area's best basketball officials. He took great pride in watching and supporting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in all of their extracurricular activities. He not only loved his family but the Bremerton community as well.



Frank was preceded in death by his mother Amelia White, his stepfather Charles White, his two sons Anthony White and Frank White Jr.



He is survived by his wife Barbara, of 67 years, daughter Tami (Lawrence) Pugh, son Jeff (Stephanie) White



Six grandchildren; Larry, Amanda, Cassie, Sloan, Madeline and Colby. Also eight great grandchildren; JJ, Lucca, Siena, Emilia, Brenna, Adalaya, Lucia and Odin.



The family would appreciate all donations be made to Holy Trinity Parish Building Fund at PO Box 910 Tracyton, WA 98393. Flowers are also welcome and appreciated. There will be a private family service held at Holy Trinity Parish.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store