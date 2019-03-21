Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
For more information about
Frank Hutson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Hutson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank F. Hutson


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank F. Hutson Obituary
Frank F. Hutson

Bremerton, WA

Frank F. Hutson passed peacefully at the age of 94, residing at Marine Court memory care in Bremerton. He was born in Olympia, WA., October 28, 1924 to John Fritz and Gladys Maude (Seed) Hutson. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1942. He held various jobs, including owning a driving school for 6 yrs., where he met future wife Ruth Hughes, marrying her and adopting her 3 children. He finally settled into a career of electronics as an electronics technician at Mt. Rainier Ordinance Depot in Tacoma, WA., later transferring to NUWES in Keyport, WA. working his way up to a logistics management specialist, where he retired in 1985 after 35 yrs. working in federal service. Educating himself in his field was a priority and he completed training classes, schools and field work with trips to New Jersey, Alabama, Texas, Thule Greenland, Germany and Belgium toward his career advancement. Frank was a master at repairing anything, therefore Ruth seldom was able to purchase new appliances. In his spare time he collected, restored, and showed John Deere tractors. He and Ruth belonged to a 2 cylinder club, enjoyed camping with their RV club, volunteering and mentoring at St. Luke's Methodist Church, and travel. Preceding him in death was his wife of 63 yrs. Ruth, their son Roger Hutson, son Michael Hutson, and son-in-law Robert Loidhamer. He is survived by daughters, Carolyn Loidhamer, Cynthia Hussey (Gary), grandsons Jeffrey Loidhamer (significant other Angela Ross), Aaron Loidhamer (Amy), Kevin Hussey (Becky), Matthew Hutson (Adrianna), and granddaughter Jessica (Hussey) Booth (Kenneth), 7 great grandchildren, Otto and Rowan Loidhamer, Arli Loidhamer, Shane and Adalyn Booth, and Ares and Raijin Hutson. Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA. and there are no services planned at this time.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now