Frank F. Hutson
Bremerton, WA
Frank F. Hutson passed peacefully at the age of 94, residing at Marine Court memory care in Bremerton. He was born in Olympia, WA., October 28, 1924 to John Fritz and Gladys Maude (Seed) Hutson. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1942. He held various jobs, including owning a driving school for 6 yrs., where he met future wife Ruth Hughes, marrying her and adopting her 3 children. He finally settled into a career of electronics as an electronics technician at Mt. Rainier Ordinance Depot in Tacoma, WA., later transferring to NUWES in Keyport, WA. working his way up to a logistics management specialist, where he retired in 1985 after 35 yrs. working in federal service. Educating himself in his field was a priority and he completed training classes, schools and field work with trips to New Jersey, Alabama, Texas, Thule Greenland, Germany and Belgium toward his career advancement. Frank was a master at repairing anything, therefore Ruth seldom was able to purchase new appliances. In his spare time he collected, restored, and showed John Deere tractors. He and Ruth belonged to a 2 cylinder club, enjoyed camping with their RV club, volunteering and mentoring at St. Luke's Methodist Church, and travel. Preceding him in death was his wife of 63 yrs. Ruth, their son Roger Hutson, son Michael Hutson, and son-in-law Robert Loidhamer. He is survived by daughters, Carolyn Loidhamer, Cynthia Hussey (Gary), grandsons Jeffrey Loidhamer (significant other Angela Ross), Aaron Loidhamer (Amy), Kevin Hussey (Becky), Matthew Hutson (Adrianna), and granddaughter Jessica (Hussey) Booth (Kenneth), 7 great grandchildren, Otto and Rowan Loidhamer, Arli Loidhamer, Shane and Adalyn Booth, and Ares and Raijin Hutson. Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA. and there are no services planned at this time.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 21, 2019