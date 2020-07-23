Frank Martin "Ted" Bayer
August 5, 1931 - July 14, 2020
Frank Martin "Ted" Bayer was born in Fargo, North Dakota, August 5, 1931. He attended Fargo Central High School and North Dakota State University before joining the US Air Force Security Service at age 20, serving as a language specialist in Bremerhaven, Germany. In 1952, he married Helena Ann Pond of San Antonio, Texas. The couple had four children: Christopher Andrew Bayer (Gig Harbor WA), Steven Eric Bayer (Salt Lake City UT), Nina Pond Bayer (Port Orchard WA), and Catherine Bayer Carter (University Place WA). Frank (88 yrs.) was a longtime resident of Olalla and Bremerton, WA. He died July 14, 2020, in Gig Harbor, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years and his oldest son, Christopher. He is survived by his three youngest children, his seven grandchildren, and his thirteen great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Haven of Rest Memorial Park in Gig Harbor, WA., at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 5. Condolences: www.havenrest.com/listings
.