Franklin C. Smith
Franklin C. Smith, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 29, 2020. He was born in Port Townsand, Washington, son of the late Valentine and Isabelle Smith. Frank grew up in Deming, Washington with his parents and beloved late brother, Valentine "Snuffy" Smith. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army and served as an aircraft mechanic in Germany, Vietnam and Korea for 21 years. He received his Bachelor's degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1981, and worked at Boeing in Everett, Washington until his retirement in 2000. Frank had a great passion for woodworking, fixing cars, and fishing. He was also an avid animal lover and had many cherished dogs and cats.
He is survived by former wife Ruth, children Mario and wife Denise, James, Christina, Cindy and Frankie, grandchildren Jimmy, Michelle and husband Ian, Kirk, Julia and Stephen and great grandchildren Jayden, Seleena, Oliver and Cordelia. A private family memorial ceremony will be held at a later date to honor Frank's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to his favorite charity, PAWS of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap at pawsbink.org/donate
