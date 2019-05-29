|
|
Franklin Pierce Duncan
Port Orchard - Franklin Pierce Duncan, 76, of Port Orchard, WA passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, WA.
He was born on May 10, 1943, in Robertson County, KY to the late Frank Ivan Duncan and Rosa Overby. Mr. Duncan graduated High School in Kentontown, KY and enlisted in the Navy where he was promoted to the rank of Master Chief before he retired. He was an active member in the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA), in Bremerton, WA. Throughout his retired years, Mr. Duncan passionately served his fellow Veterans in the FRA #29, in any capacity requested or needed, including the role of President. The primary focus of Mr. Duncan's life was to honor and help others. The honorable, selfless manner with which Frank lived his life has left a generational impact on his family and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Angie. He is survived by wife Jeanette Duncan, son Frank Duncan, step-children: Lori Roberts, Kim, Shannon, and Becky Prater, Donna McGaughey, Alan and Phillip Browning. He is also survived by his sisters, Teresa Kenny, Mary Lou Guest and Barbie Moore, in his beloved Kentucky, as well as many grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life to be held at the Fleet Reserve #29 in Bremerton WA @ 1:00pm on the June 22nd.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 29, 2019