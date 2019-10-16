|
Fred Shultz
Poulsbo - Fred Shultz, age 55 of Poulsbo, WA, suffered a medical emergency and passed away unexpectedly the afternoon of September 8, 2019. He was traveling back to Pouslbo after visiting his mother and family on his mother's birthday. His canine buddy Tulip was at his side.
Fred was born on September 18, 1963, in Portland, OR, to Jim and Belle Shultz. Fred started elementary school in Tacoma, WA, before moving to Selah, graduating from Selah High School in 1982. In high school, Fred played football, was in the band (trombone), and dabbled in FFA and bull riding. Outside of school, Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, riding dirt bikes, and numerous other manly pursuits.
After high school graduation, Fred enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve, went to boot camp, and then served as a reservist with Bravo Company while attending college at Central Washington University; as it turned out, college wasn't for him. Several years later while working in security for First Interstate Bank, Fred and his reserve unit, Company B, 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division, were called to active duty during Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield in 1990-1991. When he left active duty, Fred was a radio operator and had achieved the rank of sergeant. After coming back from the Persian Gulf, Fred wanted to spend time on the water after those months in the desert and enjoyed many hours paddling his Eddyline kayak (a double, as it was always nice to have a friend go along). Fred eventually upgraded to a Catalina sailboat, which was also his floating home for a number of years.
At the time of his passing, Fred was employed by DLA, Defense Logistics Agency, affiliated with the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA. He had also rescued Tulip, a black lab/pit bull mix, and they spent as much time together as possible.
Fred is survived by his mother, Belle Shultz, of Selah; his sister Julie Shultz Thompson (John), of Bellingham; nephew Jack Thompson (Britta), of Bellingham; niece Laura Thompson, of Bellingham; and Tulip, now of Bellingham, who was with him when it counted most.
A memorial service will be held in Port Orchard later this fall. Donations in honor of Fred and Tulip can be made to the Kitsap Humane Society, 9167 Dickey Road NW, Silverdale, WA 98383, or at kitsap-humane.org.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019