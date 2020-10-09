Fujiko (Sawada) Tweter



Port Orchard, WA - March 15, 1934 - September 27, 2020



Fujiko (Sawada) Tweter passed-away peacefully in Port Orchard, Washington on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born on March 15, 1934 in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Ken, Japan she was the third child of six children.



Fujiko met her husband George Tweter (who passed-away on April 21, 2020) in Tokyo, Japan and later married there on September 25, 1957. They moved to the US shortly thereafter and lived in Sequim, Washington, near the extended Tweter Family. George's Navy career took them to Hawaii, Connecticut and California, while Fujiko devoted her time to care for their daughter and home. After George's Navy retirement in 1974, they settled in Port Orchard, Washington. She then had the opportunity to pursue her desire to help others and began a career as a nurse's aide at Harrison Hospital.



Fujiko, lovingly called "Michiko" by many, loved to play card games with family and friends and had a real passion for arts and crafts of all kinds. She was a dedicated and proud member of the Peninsula Japanese Women's Club. The Club took her to the local stage, frequent karaoke gatherings, parades, and many more outgoing activities, which she deeply enjoyed.



Fujiko is survived by her daughter, Rina Haase; grandchildren Daniel Haase and Jessica Haase; younger brother Kuniyasu Sawada, and sister Namiko Ajisawa. Fujiko was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be forever in our hearts.



A celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Condolences to the family can be sent to 2492 SE Tucci Pl., Port Orchard, WA 98367.









