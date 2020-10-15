Fumiko Russ
Beloved Fumiko passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Madigan Army Medical Center. Age 91 years, Fumiko was born September 18, 1929 in Korea to Suezo and Kane Takemori. She married John B. Russ on October 31, 1955. Fumi was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bremerton, WA. Always active, she served as President of the Japanese Women's Club for two terms, was a 26 year member of the Tacoma Senryu (Japanese poetry) club, and was the oldest singer but youngest at heart member of the Uguisu-Kai chorus. In Japan, she received formal training and a certificate in Ikebana (traditional Japanese Flower Arrangement). She was a dental hygienist and excelled in all she did. She worked as the Salad Prep Cook for many years at the Keyport Naval Undersea Warfare Engineering Station and was named employee of the month multiple times as well as the top employee. She was truly loved and touched many people in her lifetime. She leaves her legacy in her children and grandchildren who carry on many loves from Baa-chan: faith, singing, crafts from origami to knitting, entertaining, sharing her Japanese culture in classrooms, cooking, and volunteering.
Most of all, she loved being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jack, their children and spouses, John Russ, Mary Ann (Seán) Ledwith, Daniel (Monique) Russ; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Grant) Caldwell, Amy (Joey) Gomez, Brianna (Lane) Thornton, Ceara Ledwith, Hannah Takemori, Shannon Russ, Dylan Russ; four great-grandchildren, Koa, Joseph, Marilyn, and Seamus; brother Tokuji Yabe; sister-in-laws Maxine (Jack) Erickson, Janet Watson; brother-in-laws Patrick (June) Rusz and Michael (Maryann) Rusz and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded by her parents; sisters Tokue Takemori and Kazuko "Aunie" Takemori; and brothers, Masami Takemori, Toshinori Takemori, Toshiyuki Koshitani; and brother-and-sister-in-laws Betty Meskimen, Stephen Rusz, Jr., Joseph and Kathleen Rusz, and David and Penny Rusz.
Services on Friday, October 16, 2020 include a Rosary at 10:15 am with Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Church in Bremerton, WA, officiated by Fr. Phuong Hoang. Burial will be held 1:00 pm at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, in person attendance is by invitation only. A livestream of the church services can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2ZeWSww6t8&feature=youtu.be
In lieu of flowers, tribute donations to the Alzheimer's Association
can be made in Fumiko Russ' name online at alz.org
or over the phone at (800) 272-3900.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who helped with her care at Madigan Army Medical Center.